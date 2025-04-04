Photos: Security beefed up in Jamia Millia Islamia

Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces intensified security arrangements at multiple sensitive areas.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th April 2025 2:56 pm IST
Security beefed up in Jamia Millia Islamia
New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard amid heavy security after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in the Rajya Sabha, at Jamia Millia Islamia University campus, in New Delhi, Friday, April 4, 2025. Security has been stepped up in sensitive areas of southeast Delhi like Jamia Nagar and educational institutes, including Jamia Millia Islamia, to ensure that law and order is not disturbed by anti-social elements over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, an official said on Friday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Security has been stepped up in sensitive areas of southeast Delhi like Jamia Nagar and educational institutes, including Jamia Millia Islamia, to ensure that law and order is not disturbed by anti-social elements over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, an official said on Friday.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces intensified security arrangements at multiple sensitive areas, he added.

Also Read
Jamia Islamia publish protesting students’ names, photos, IDs on campus gate
Security beefed up in Jamia Millia Islamia
New Delhi: RAF and Delhi Police personnel stand guard during the Lok Sabha discussion on the Waqf (Ammendment) Bill, at Jamia Nagar in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Security beefed up in Jamia Millia Islamia (Image: X/IANS)

“To maintain law and order at multiple sensitive areas, we have intensified night patrolling and additional deployment will be arranged,” a senior police officer said.

MS Creative School

The Bill was passed in Parliament in the early hours of Friday, with police beefing up security to avoid any untoward incident.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th April 2025 2:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button