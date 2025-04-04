Photos: Security beefed up in Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi: Security has been stepped up in sensitive areas of southeast Delhi like Jamia Nagar and educational institutes, including Jamia Millia Islamia, to ensure that law and order is not disturbed by anti-social elements over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, an official said on Friday.

Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces intensified security arrangements at multiple sensitive areas, he added.

New Delhi: RAF and Delhi Police personnel stand guard during the Lok Sabha discussion on the Waqf (Ammendment) Bill, at Jamia Nagar in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Security beefed up in Jamia Millia Islamia (Image: X/IANS)

STORY | Security beefed up in Jamia Millia Islamia after passing of Waqf Bill in Parliament



READ: https://t.co/8GBZIGqQY0



VIDEO:



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/yfaocOj1bb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2025

“To maintain law and order at multiple sensitive areas, we have intensified night patrolling and additional deployment will be arranged,” a senior police officer said.

The Bill was passed in Parliament in the early hours of Friday, with police beefing up security to avoid any untoward incident.