Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday held protests outside cinemas at many places in Punjab against the release of Kangana Ranaut’s “Emergency” resulting in the film not being released in most places.

The film, which sees Ranaut playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977.

Amritsar: Members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) stage a protest against the release of Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ in Amritsar, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Amritsar: Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) stage a protest against the release of film ‘Emergency’, in Amritsar, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)