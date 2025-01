Agra: Commemoration of the 370th death anniversary of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, who commissioned the Taj Mahal, began on Sunday.

A three-day ‘urs (death anniversary)’ began with the offering of ‘chadar’ on the graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal, an official said.

