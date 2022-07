With the Influencing market growing bigger every passing day, social media stars are now seeking ways to encash their online popularity into big-screen stardom. Social Media Influencers enjoy a big, loyal fan following and there are many who are trying their luck in Bollywood now. Let’s take a look at those who made the cut!

MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli

Youtube sensation Prajakta Koli made her acting debut against Rohit Saraf in Netlifx’s ‘Mismatched’ which has now been renewed for another season. She also got her big Bollywood break in a Dharma film this year. Prajakta played the role of Varun Dhawan’s sister in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.(Source: Instagram)

CarryMinati aka Ajay Nager

Known for his comic skits and reaction videos, CarryMinati enjoys a massive fan following on Youtube. He made his Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Runway 34’.(Source: Instagram)

Dolly Singh

Influencer Dolly Singh made her acting debut in the comedy series ‘Bhaag Beenie Bhaag’ alongside Swara Bhaskar. The show aired on Netflix.(Source: Instagram)

Kusha Kapila

Kusha played a small part in Karan Johar’s story in the anthology ‘Ghost Stories’. Kusha will next be seen in Netflix’s ‘Masaba Masaba’.(Source: Instagram)

Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Sheikh