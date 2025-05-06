Photos: SRH knocked out of play-off race after washout against DC

With 13 points from 11 games, DC remain in contention for a top-four spot.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th May 2025 2:59 pm IST
IPL 2025: DC vs SRH
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Monday, May 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad were eliminated from the play-offs race after their Indian Premier League fixture against Delhi Capitals was called off due to heavy rain following the first innings here on Monday.

Pat Cummins-led SRH pace attack ran through the DC batting line-up to limit the visitors to 133/7 before rain dashed the slim hopes of the home team. Both teams shared a point each for the abandoned game.

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Monday, May 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)
IPL 2025: DC vs SRH
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad players Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga during the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Monday, May 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)
IPL 2025: DC vs SRH
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Harshal Patel in action during the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Monday, May 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)

With 13 points from 11 games, DC remain in contention for a top-four spot.

After reaching the final last year, it was a season to forget for SRH who could not replicate their ballistic run of 2024 with the bat. Having collected only seven points from 11 matches, SRH will now be playing for pride.

