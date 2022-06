Sringar: A shutdown was imposed in Srinagar on Friday and mobile internet services were suspended after a curfew was clamped in Jammu’s Bhaderwah town the previous day due to communal tensions.

Most shops and business establishments in Srinagar were closed, but transportation is plying.

Shops shut down in areas of Srinagar after (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)