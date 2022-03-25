Photos: Students in Mangalore protest against hijab ban

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 25th March 2022 6:46 pm IST
Students protest against Karnataka government's hijab ban, in Mangalore, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo: Special arrangement)

After the Karnataka high court’s judgement upholding the state’s hijab ban on March 15, pro-hijab protests erupted across the country. On Friday, students of Mangalore University took part in a protest led by the Mangalore University students Coordination Committee (MUSCC).

Slogans of “Hijab is our right” and chants of Allahu Akbar echoed through the protest. Hiba Sheik, one of the petitioners in the case before the high court was seen leading the students at the protest.

The following are some photographs from the protest site:

Students protest against Karnataka government’s hijab ban, in Mangalore, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Students protest against Karnataka government’s hijab ban, in Mangalore, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Students protest against Karnataka government’s hijab ban, in Mangalore, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Students protest against Karnataka government’s hijab ban, in Mangalore, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Students protest against Karnataka government’s hijab ban, in Mangalore, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Students protest against Karnataka government’s hijab ban, in Mangalore, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Students protest against Karnataka government’s hijab ban, in Mangalore, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo: Special arrangement)

