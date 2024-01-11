Photos: Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the 'Best Performing State - Rank 2' award to Madhya Pradesh during the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya received the award from the President. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the 'Best Performing State - Rank 2' award to Madhya Pradesh as Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri looks on during the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received the award from the President. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the 'Best Performing State - Rank 3' award to Chhattisgarh as Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri applauds during the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai received the award from the President. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the 'Best Performing State - Rank 2' award to Madhya Pradesh as Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri applauds during the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya received the award from the President. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the 'All India Clean City (with a population of less than one lakh) - Rank 2' award to Patan, Chhattisgarh as Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri applauds during the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai with his deputy Arun Sao received the award from the President. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the 'All India Clean City - Rank 3' award to Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra as Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri applauds during the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)