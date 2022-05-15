Photos: TCS World 10K Marathon in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Athletes during the TCS World 10K Marathon at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: People take part during the 'Majja run' of the TCS World 10K Marathon at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: People take part during the 'Majja run' of the TCS World 10K Marathon at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: People take part during the 'Majja run' of the TCS World 10K Marathon at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: People take part during the 'Majja run' of the TCS World 10K Marathon at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: A person dressed like a mythological character takes part in the 'Majja run' of the TCS World 10K Marathon at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Retired American sprinter Justin Gatlin (L) films as International athlete Irene Cheptai from Kenya finishes with gold medal in TCS World 10K Marathon in the elite women category, at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: People take part during the 'Majja run' of the TCS World 10K Marathon at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)