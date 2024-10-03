Photos to inside details: Everything about Bigg Boss 18 house

Mumbai: The highly anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner, set to kick off on October 6, hosted once again by the charismatic Salman Khan. This season’s theme, ‘Time Ka Tandav,’ promises to explore the intricate dynamics of the past, present, and future, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

With a diverse group of contestants ready to enter the house, fans are excited about the potential drama and entertainment that awaits.

As the show gears up for its grand launch this weekend, details about the lavish Bigg Boss house and its captivating design are beginning to surface. From stunning interior decor to secret rooms, the house is sure to play a pivotal role in the unfolding drama.

Here are some interesting updates, including house pictures and behind-the-scenes insights, to get you ready for what promises to be an unforgettable season!

Inside Bigg Boss 18 House, Tour

Jail Concept: This season, Bigg Boss 18 introduces a jail within the house just like past seasons, while the traditional Captain’s Room has been omitted.

Dramatic Entry: Viewers will be greeted with a striking horse at the entrance just like Bigg Boss 17, setting an adventurous tone right from the start.

Cave-Like Aesthetic: The house features a unique cave-like design, symbolizing the season’s theme of time and evoking a sense of the past.

The house has once again been designed by Omung Kumar and stay tuned to this space for the house tour.

So far we have got these updates. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more inside details and photos of the lavish Bigg Boss 18 house.