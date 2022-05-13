Photos: Top 5 uncapped Indian pacers with impressive performances in IPL 2022

Indian Premier League has put more limelight on some great talents in its 15th edition, especially the fast bowlers. Many of the uncapped players have seen a rise in their careers and have earned national-call ups, thanks to this cash-rich league. So, here are some uncapped pacers that are catching the eyeballs of people in IPL 2022:

Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Umran Malik has been the talk of the season. The fast bowling sensation is leaving everyone impressed with his express pace and accuracy. He started his IPL stint as a net bowler for SRH and is now a vital cog in the team’s pace attack.

Malik has picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches with an average of 24.26 and 9.10 economy this season. Pacer also clocked 157 kmph, bowling the fastest delivery of ongoing IPL 2022.

Umran Malik [Source: iplt20.com]

Mohsin Khan (Lucknow Super Giants)

Mohsin Khan, the left-arm Indian pacer has been a terrific performer for Lucknow Super Giants. The young speedster has picked 10 wickets in just 6 games at a brilliant economy rate of 5.19.

Mohsin Khan [Source: iplt20.com]

Yash Dayal (Gujarat Titans)

Another young left-arm pacer in the list, Yash Dayal has been doing well for the debutants Gujarat Titans. Dayal can swing the ball both ways. He has picked up nine wickets in just five games at an economy of 9.44

Yash Dayal [Source: iplt20.com]

Mukesh Choudhary (Chennai Super Kings)

Mukesh Choudhary who was the leading wicket-taker for Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 has impressed all with his heroics with defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Mukesh Choudhary [Source: iplt20.com]

Mukesh was signed by CSK for the base price of INR 20 lakhs in a mega-auction. The left-arm pacer has so far, bagged 13 wickets in ten matches in this season of IPL.

Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

Arshdeep Singh might not have enough wickets but the economical pacer of Punjab Kings has impressed many this season. The left-arm speedster has this ability to restrict leakage of runs in any conditions and in any stage of the match.