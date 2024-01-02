Photos: Truck drivers’ strike in India

Nagpur: People wait in a long queue to get fuel amid 'rasta roko' protests by truck drivers in many parts of Maharashtra, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Truckers are protesting against the provision in the new penal law regarding hit-and-run road accident cases involving motorists. (PTI Photo) Nagpur: People crowd at a petrol pump following the nationwide strike of truck drivers (including oil-tanker drivers) against the new hit and run law of the Central government, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Jan 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) Shimla: Heavy rush at a petrol pump following the nationwide strike of truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases, in Shimla, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_02_2024_000072B) Jammu: Heavy rush at a petrol pump following the nationwide strike of truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases, in Jammu, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_02_2024_000084B) Solapur: Sacks of onion at the APMC market yard wait for transportation amid a strike by truck drivers, in Solapur, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_02_2024_000179B) Solapur: Farmers and traders argue over transportation of onion at the APMC market yard following truck drivers' strike, in Solapur, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_02_2024_000180B) Patiala: Members of various truck operators unions participate in a protest rally during their nationwide strike against new provisions of India Penal Code relating to hit and run cases, in Patiala, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_02_2024_000184B) Lucknow: People throng a petrol pump amid the ongoing truck drivers' protest against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Motorists queued up at fuel stations at many places on Tuesday over fears that stocks would run dry soon with truckers keeping off the roads to protest stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) (PTI01_02_2024_000185B) Patna: CNG buses are parked at the Bankipur Bus Terminal during the ongoing protest by drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists, in Patna, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_02_2024_000181B) Ranchi: Passengers walk with their belongings as they try to reach their destination amid a strike of buses and trucks, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Buses and trucks keept off the roads as drivers protested against stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_02_2024_000187B) Lucknow: People queue up at a petrol pump amid the ongoing truck drivers' protest against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI01_02_2024_000188B)