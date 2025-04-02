Photos: Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.

Also Read AIMPLB to challenge Waqf Bill in court, hold nationwide protests

New Delhi: MPs during a debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Opposition MPs protest amid Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju’s speech in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India’s democratic history.