Photos: Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.
The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.
Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India’s democratic history.