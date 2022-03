Hyderabad: Wings India 2022, Asia’s largest event on civil aviation, began at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday. The four-day biennial event is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Indian Industry (FICCI).

Wings India brings together buyers, sellers, investors, and other stakeholders on a common platform to discuss various aspects of the aviation industry.

Airbus A350 on display at Wings India 2022 show

Profit Hunter E2 from Embraer

Make In India on full display at the Wings India 2022 show happening at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

Adani group stall at Wings India 2022 show