Photos: Winter session of Parliament

Session is scheduled to continue till December 20.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 25th November 2024 3:16 pm IST
Winter session of Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L. Murugan as he arrives to address the media on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 20.

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and NCP MP Praful Patel during the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi during the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

