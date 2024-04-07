Photos: Worshippers gather at two holy mosques on 29th Ramzan

A record number of worshippers came in anticipation of the completion of the Quran recitation (Khatam Al Quran) in the last odd-numbered nights, known as Laylat Al Qadr, or the Night of Power.

Photo: SPA

Millions of worshippers gathered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on 29th night of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024 corresponding to Sunday, April 7.

The worshippers performed the Isha and Taraweeh prayers and attended the completion of the Quran recitation (Khatam Al Quran) in an atmosphere of spirituality full of tranquility and reassurance.

Since early morning, the two holy mosques corridors, courtyards, rooftops, and expansions have been filled with worshippers and visitors from both inside and outside the Kingdom, extending to roads and neighbouring areas.

Glimpse of 29th night of Ramzan at two holy mosques

