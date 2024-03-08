Photos: WPL 2024: DC vs UP Warriorz

New Delhi: UP Warriorz batter Tahlia McGrath bowled out during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Friday, March 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Grace Harris during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Friday, March 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Grace Harris during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Friday, March 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: UP Warriorz batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Friday, March 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)