Physiotherapist found dead in Hyderabad’s Suraram

Police said that the reason for suicide isn't clear.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th February 2026 12:39 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old physiotherapist was found dead at her residence in Hyderabad’s Suraram on Saturday, February 7.

The woman, identified as B Anita, was a resident of Sai Baba Nagar in Krushi Colony. She was employed at a private hospital in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar. Anita’s mother, Ramadevi, was hospitalised after fracturing her hand due to a fall.

According to the police, Anita stayed home while her father was at the hospital looking after Ramadevi. The incident came to light when Anita did not answer calls from her father. The father asked the neighbours to check on Anita. When they broke open the bedroom door, the physiotherapist was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

No suicide note was found from the house, the police said that the reason for suicide isn’t clear. Based on a complaint by Anita’s father, the Suraram police registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

