Rajiv Swagruha plot auction in Hyderabad fetches Rs 56 cr

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Swagruha Corporation auctioned 70 plots at Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road on Saturday, February 7, earning Rs 56 crore.

The highest bid stood at Rs 45,000 per square yard, and the plot size ranged from 200 to 300 square yards. The average bid for the plots was Rs 31,000 per square yard, and 150 bidders participated in the auction,

In January, the Corporation had announced auction of 137 plots in Thorrur, Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda near the ORR.

Out of these, 35 plots in Thorrur and 32 in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda, will be auctioned on Sunday as well.

71 flats allotted

In a statement, the Corporation said that it selected beneficiaries from middle and low income backgrounds to allot 71 flats constructed in gated communities at Bandlaguda, Nagole and Pocharam, generating a revenue of Rs 11 crore.