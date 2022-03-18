Pic of Sanjay Dutt with former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf goes viral

Sanjay Dutt with Pervez Musharraf (Twitter)

Dubai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly met former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai.

A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Musharraf is seen sitting in a wheelchair while Sanjay Dutt is pointing towards something.

It’s not yet known how and when the two exactly met. Several reports stated that Sanjay and Musharraf met accidentally.

Musharraf, the former military ruler, has been facing several legal cases. He left for the UAE in 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.

He was the army chief of Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil War with India.

