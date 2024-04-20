Pic talk: Shah Rukh Khan wears trendy Hugo Boss shirt worth Rs…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had an amazing year in 2023 with three blockbuster movies: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. In 2024, he hasn’t started shooting for his next film yet. During his free time, he enjoys family moments and also cheers on his Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL matches.

In addition to his acting skills, the celebrity’s fashion sense still generates buzz and turns heads at every event he attends.

Recently, SRK was seen in Kolkata at an IPL match, where he drew attention for his casual attire: a Boss Huge Boss Men Black Vietnam formal shirt that comes with a price tag of Rs 22,500. The Bollywood star is known for his expensive fashion sense.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Suhana Khan’s project, Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.