Pic talk: Shah Rukh Khan wears trendy Hugo Boss shirt worth Rs…

Recently Shah Rukh Khan was seen in Kolkata at an IPL match where he drew attention for his casual attire

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Updated: 20th April 2024 1:59 pm IST
Pic talk: SRK wears trendy Hugo Boss shirt worth Rs...
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had an amazing year in 2023 with three blockbuster movies: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. In 2024, he hasn’t started shooting for his next film yet. During his free time, he enjoys family moments and also cheers on his Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL matches.

In addition to his acting skills, the celebrity’s fashion sense still generates buzz and turns heads at every event he attends.

Recently, SRK was seen in Kolkata at an IPL match, where he drew attention for his casual attire: a Boss Huge Boss Men Black Vietnam formal shirt that comes with a price tag of Rs 22,500. The Bollywood star is known for his expensive fashion sense.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
SRK shares a smile as he poses with KKR player Sunil Narine, his wife

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Suhana Khan’s project, Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Updated: 20th April 2024 1:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button