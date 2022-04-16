Pics from Ranbir-Alia ‘gathbandhan’ go viral; honeymoon in South Africa

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 16th April 2022 11:16 am IST
Pics from Ranbir-Alia 'gathbandhan' go viral; honeymoon in South Africa
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Mumbai: The excitement over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding continues even as the newly-wed couple are said to be all set for their honeymoon in South Africa.

After the first wedding pictures shared by Alia on her Instagram, now new pictures from their ‘gathbandhan’ ceremony have taken the Internet by storm.

Gathbandhan is a ritual in Hindu weddings in which the bride’s ‘pallu’ is tied to the groom’s scarf. The ritual symbolises the union of the couple for eternity.

MS Education Academy

From the groom’s side, mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor performed the rituals, as Ranbir’s other cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, stood by the newly-wed couple’s side.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ in 2018 and made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in the same year.

Their choice of South Africa as their honeymoon destination follows their earlier visit to the country to ring in the New Year. That was when they fell in love with the place and decided to return after tying the knot.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button