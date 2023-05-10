Pics of Keerthy Suresh’s injured face with bruises go viral

Hyderabad: The latest photos of the stunningly talented actress Keerthy Suresh have gone viral with bruises and a swollen face are doing rounds on social media. But, before you make any assumptions about her appearance and start wondering what happened to her, let’s take a closer look at the pictures and truth behind them.

On Sunday, Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share a row of photos from the sets of her film ‘Saani Kayidham’, which has been completed for a year. Keerthy played a rugged village girl in the film, directed by Arun Matheshwaran, and her outstanding performance was a major highlight of the film.

Keerthy shows us her hard work and dedication to her craft through these photographs. Keerthy wrote, “Me, my dirty nails, chappals, a stick earring (kuchi), matador van, Sudalai, Sangaiyya. A little bit of revenge and a few emotions to make it a wholesome Arun Matheswaran’s film! Remembering Ponni and team on this special day.”

Soon after the pictures went viral, fans are started appreciating Keerthy Suresh’s hard work and dedication, which are evident in these photos. The viral visuals show how actors go to great lengths to immerse themselves in their characters and deliver a convincing performance.

On the work front, Keerthy has an upcoming film with Chiranjeevi, titled as’Bhola Shankar,’ is a work in progress.