Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan has once again embarked on a spiritual journey as she travelled to the holy city of Makkah to perform Haj for the fourth time. Accompanied by her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad, Sana shared glimpses from the pilgrimage on Instagram on Thursday and simply wrote, “Alhamdulillah.”

Over the years, Sana has openly spoken about how spirituality transformed her life after she quit the entertainment industry in 2020. She performed her first Haj in 2022 with her husband, followed by another pilgrimage in 2024 alongside their son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil. In 2025, she performed Haj once again, this time with her husband and father.

Sana’s spiritual bond with close friend Sania Mirza also grabbed attention during Haj 2024, when the duo travelled together to Makkah along with their families. Their heartwarming pictures and moments from the pilgrimage went viral on social media, with fans praising their close friendship.

Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November 2020 after leaving showbiz to dedicate her life to faith and spirituality. The couple are now parents to two sons Saiyad Tariq Jamil and Saiyad Hasan Jamil.