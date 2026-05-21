Pics: Sana Khan heads for her 4th Haj with husband Mufti Anas

Accompanied by her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad, Sana shared glimpses from the pilgrimage on Instagram

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2026 4:48 pm IST
Mufti Anas and Sana Khan
Mufti Anas and Sana Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan has once again embarked on a spiritual journey as she travelled to the holy city of Makkah to perform Haj for the fourth time. Accompanied by her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad, Sana shared glimpses from the pilgrimage on Instagram on Thursday and simply wrote, “Alhamdulillah.”

A woman in black hijab and a woman in white hijab looking at a train at a station, with a cityscape in th.
A woman in white traditional attire walking through a train station with a suitcase.

Over the years, Sana has openly spoken about how spirituality transformed her life after she quit the entertainment industry in 2020. She performed her first Haj in 2022 with her husband, followed by another pilgrimage in 2024 alongside their son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil. In 2025, she performed Haj once again, this time with her husband and father.

Sana’s spiritual bond with close friend Sania Mirza also grabbed attention during Haj 2024, when the duo travelled together to Makkah along with their families. Their heartwarming pictures and moments from the pilgrimage went viral on social media, with fans praising their close friendship.

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Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November 2020 after leaving showbiz to dedicate her life to faith and spirituality. The couple are now parents to two sons Saiyad Tariq Jamil and Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2026 4:48 pm IST

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Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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