Hyderabad: The latest blockbuster Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is creating massive buzz across the country. While the film is dominating the box office, reactions from politicians and celebrities remain divided.

Owaisi Criticises the Film

Asaduddin Owaisi, Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM president, openly criticised the film during a conversation with Times Network Group Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar at the Times Now Summit 2026. He called it “bakwaas” and questioned its purpose.

He said the movie felt like three hours of nonsense filled with curse words and violence. He also raised concerns about how Muslims are portrayed in the film.

“Picture hai vo? Teen ghante bakwaas. (Is that even a film? It’s three hours of nonsense).” He also added, “I don’t have the time to watch a film for three hours. I can only hope that people listen to me speak for one hour. What is even there in the film other than cuss words, promoting violence, and after three hours, it makes you wonder if you must cuss at Muslims or not. Who has the time to watch all this?”

Asaduddin Owaisi on #Dhurandhar2‌



“3 Ghante Bakwaas, Gaali do, VIOLENCE ko Promote karo.”😅



Whenever a film exposes the truth about Pakistan, some people start feeling uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/IXLuhtojUy — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) March 28, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Success Continues

Despite criticism, Dhurandhar 2 is performing exceptionally well. The film has collected over Rs. 715 crore in India and more than Rs. 1100 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2026.

The movie has even surpassed the lifetime collections of the popular Pushpa franchise. Within just nine days, it crossed Rs. 850 crore gross in India and continues to grow.

Story and Cast

The film follows Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates a terror network in Pakistan. The story is inspired by real-life events like the IC-814 hijacking and Mumbai attacks.

Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features actors like R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

While some viewers and public figures call the film a must-watch for its action and scale, others believe it promotes violence and carries strong political messaging.