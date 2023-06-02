Picture of a cloud taken a year before Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: While the Telangana movement was in full swing way back in 2013, this picture of a cloud in the shape of a Telangana geographic map by a photographer hinted towards its formation nearly a year before it took place.

While students and Telangana supporters were agitating for a separate state formation, among them was a photographer name Younus Farhaan who noticed a cloud resembling the shape of Telangana and snapped it on June 27, 2013.

Telangana was formed a year after the photo was taken.

“Even nature could predict the emergence of our Telangana state is going to happen in a short time which became the 29th state of India on June 2, 2014,” said the photographer.

The 27-year-old, who started capturing cloud pictures in 2008 believes that clouds carry divine messages for humanity.

In 2011, he captured a cloud that formed the shape of the coveted Cricket World Cup trophy. Soon after, India won its second World Cup under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India won its first Cricket World Cup in 1983, under the legendary Kapil Dev. Forty years have since passed then.

Flying horse shape formed by clouds

Clouds hinting ‘plant trees’

Younus has also captured a cloud resembling the Afghanistan map, clouds pointing towards the Musi floods which after a while occurred in September 2020.

His picture of a cloud resembling the name of Allah was widely circulated on social media platforms in the month of Ramzan this year.

Clouds forming Allah’s name

In 2018, Younus’s hobby soon turned into a passion when the Telangana Department of Languages and Culture organised a special exhibition to showcase his collection of various cloud images.

Diamond cloud over Charminar

Younus has a postgraduate in administration and is currently pursuing another masters’s in History. He also takes workshops at Ranvindrabharati where he teaches cloud photography.

So far, he has a collection of 8000 cloud images of which he claims that 4000 carry a humanitarian message. He strongly believes he has a lot to explore in the field of cloud photography.

Human smoking turns into a lion and then a skeleton – smoking kills

The photographer is organising the Batukamma festival in Nalgonda.

Dragon takes support and flames out

He plans to showcase his work in Chennai and one day exhibit in London.