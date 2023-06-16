Pikachu in the skies: Pokémon-themed plane arrives in India

Alongside Pikachu, other Pokémon characters like Charizard, Latias, Latios and Vivillon adorn the plane's body.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 16th June 2023 8:22 pm IST
The Pikachu Jet (Photo: ANA Website)

Everyone’s favourite Pokémon, Pikachu, can now be seen soaring through Indian skies. The Japanese airline, All Nippon Airlines (ANA), recently unveiled the ‘Pikachu Jet,’ a Pokémon-themed aircraft in the country.

The aircraft recently seen in Delhi sports a livery depicting multiple Pokémon.

On the livery design, one can see Rayquaza, a dragon-like Pokémon, on the entire body of the aircraft, creating a vivid effect that turns heads. Alongside Pikachu, other Pokémon characters like Charizard, Latias, Latios and Vivillon adorn the plane’s body.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Which came first: chicken or egg? Researchers may know the answer

The interiors of the aircraft have been designed keeping the theme in mind. Pokémon insignia figures on seat covers, paper cups given to passengers, napkins and even on uniforms worn by flight attendants.

ANA will also offer passengers a small souvenir such as Pikachu-adorned Kifuda (Japanese wooden tags), stickers and special Pokémon-themed boarding certificates, according to the airline’s website.  

On Wednesday, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, welcomed the jet’s foray into India. Taking to Twitter, Suzuki wrote about his excitement for the ‘Pikachu Jet’s’ first flight.

“Delhi sky is ready to shine #pika-pika!” he tweeted.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 16th June 2023 8:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button