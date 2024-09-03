PIL against IAS Officer for views on UPSC reservation for PwD dismissed

Published: 3rd September 2024
Telangana IAS Officer Smita Sabharwal
IAS officer Smita Sabharwal.

Hyderabad: Telangana IAS Officer Smita Sabharwal, who commented on UPSC reservations for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), received relief as the Telangana High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against her on Monday.

The PIL, filed by social activist Vasundhara Koppula, alleged that the officer’s remarks were insensitive and offensive towards the differently-abled community.

PIL lacked merit, says Telangana HC

After reviewing the PIL, the High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, stated that the petition lacked merit.

Though the petitioner argued that the IAS officer’s remarks regarding UPSC reservations for PwD were legally and ethically inappropriate, the bench dismissed the petition, noting that it did not present a substantive public interest issue.

IAS Officer’s views on PwD reservation in UPSC

Earlier, amidst the debate over reservations for UPSC aspirants under the PwD category, triggered by the scrutiny of Abhishek Singh and Puja Khedkar, the IAS officer had written on her X handle, “With all due respect to the Differently Abled.

Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability.

The nature of the #AIS ( IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people’s grievances-which requires physical fitness.

Why does this premier service need this Quota in the first place!”

Following the comment on PwD reservation in UPSC CSE, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court reacted by writing, “Amazed that an IAS officer would be so fundamentally ignorant about disability. Most disabilities have no impact on stamina. Or intelligence. But this tweet shows enlightenment and diversity are badly needed.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to the tweet and wrote, “This is such a pathetic and exclusionary view to have. Interesting to see how bureaucrats are showing their limited thoughts and their privilege too.

Later, Bala Latha Mallavarapu stated that Smita Sabharwal’s remarks on PwD reservations in the UPSC CSE undermine the decisions of the judiciary and Parliament. She also questioned the qualifications of the officer to comment on the issue.

However, the High Court did not entertain the PIL against the IAS officer over her remarks on differently-abled persons while expressing views on UPSC reservations for PwD.

