PIL against IAS Officer for views on UPSC reservation for PwD dismissed

Hyderabad: Telangana IAS Officer Smita Sabharwal, who commented on UPSC reservations for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), received relief as the Telangana High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against her on Monday.

The PIL, filed by social activist Vasundhara Koppula, alleged that the officer’s remarks were insensitive and offensive towards the differently-abled community.

PIL lacked merit, says Telangana HC

After reviewing the PIL, the High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, stated that the petition lacked merit.

Though the petitioner argued that the IAS officer’s remarks regarding UPSC reservations for PwD were legally and ethically inappropriate, the bench dismissed the petition, noting that it did not present a substantive public interest issue.

IAS Officer’s views on PwD reservation in UPSC

Earlier, amidst the debate over reservations for UPSC aspirants under the PwD category, triggered by the scrutiny of Abhishek Singh and Puja Khedkar, the IAS officer had written on her X handle, “With all due respect to the Differently Abled.

Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability.

The nature of the #AIS ( IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people’s grievances-which requires physical fitness.

Why does this premier service need this Quota in the first place!”

As this debate is blowing up-



With all due respect to the Differently Abled. 🫡

Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability.



The nature of the #AIS ( IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to… — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) July 21, 2024

Following the comment on PwD reservation in UPSC CSE, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court reacted by writing, “Amazed that an IAS officer would be so fundamentally ignorant about disability. Most disabilities have no impact on stamina. Or intelligence. But this tweet shows enlightenment and diversity are badly needed.“

Madam I am fundamentally aware of the needs of the job.

The issue here is about the suitability for a ground job.

Also I firmly believe other Services within the Govt such as desk/think-tank nature is well suited.

Please don't jump to conclusions. Legal framework is for overall… https://t.co/q8u7wNIcPJ — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) July 21, 2024

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to the tweet and wrote, “This is such a pathetic and exclusionary view to have. Interesting to see how bureaucrats are showing their limited thoughts and their privilege too.“

This is such a pathetic and exclusionary view to have. Interesting to see how bureaucrats are showing their limited thoughts and their privilege too https://t.co/n2seGiI0qP — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 21, 2024

Later, Bala Latha Mallavarapu stated that Smita Sabharwal’s remarks on PwD reservations in the UPSC CSE undermine the decisions of the judiciary and Parliament. She also questioned the qualifications of the officer to comment on the issue.

However, the High Court did not entertain the PIL against the IAS officer over her remarks on differently-abled persons while expressing views on UPSC reservations for PwD.