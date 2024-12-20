PIL filed in Allahabad HC for removal of Yogi Adityanath

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking the dismissal of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, making a significant legal challenge to the state’s group political leadership.

The writ petition has been submitted by the Uttar Pradesh Branch of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), which accuses the state government of serious breach and violation of constitutional principles.

The PIL plea moved through Advocate Seema Srivastava, stating that CM Yogi violated fraternity. It adds that stating that the majority has to dominate the minority, amounts to hate speech and is against secularism, Live Law reported.

PIL allegations

The PIL centres on controversial remarks made by Allahabad HC sitting judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav at an event organised by the right-wing organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), where he promoted majoritarian views and used derogatory words for the Muslim community of India.

Justice Yadav’s speech was criticised by several political figures and community members. In his speech, he said that the country would function as per the wishes of the majority and used the slur “Kathmul**h” and “halala” practicers while referring to Muslims.

Yogi’s statement

In a speech that he delivered during the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024 held in Mumbai on December 14, Yogi Adityanath openly endorsed Justice Yadav’s statement.

He also criticized the opposition’s efforts to request the impeachment of the judge and supported Justice Yadav’s comments relating to the necessity of the adoption of a Uniform Civil Code.

While expressing support for Justice Yadav, CM Yogi had stated that “whoever speaks the truth” is threatened in this way.

“There should be a Uniform Civil Code, a judge of Allahabad High Court echoed that feelings of the majority community the world over are respected…What was a person’s crime if he voiced these opinions?” CM had asked.

Why does this country not have any Uniform Civil Code in its judicial system? “The system works everywhere according to what the majority population decides. Discriminating between the majority and the minority,” CM Yogi had further said.

Demand for removal

As a direct consequence of these allegations, the PIL demands that Yogi Adityanath be removed from the post of chief minister immediately.

The petition lists his public endorsement of Justice Yadav’s controversial remarks as proof, alleging that he violated his constitutional oath by openly supporting Justice Yadav’s remarks.

The petitioners further argue that Yogi’s actions are prejudicial to the ‘Secular Republic of India’ and constitute a breach of faith and loyalty to the Indian Constitution.

Supreme Court on ‘majority’ remarks

Soon after a video of Justice Yadav’s speech surfaced on social media and ignited anger, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 10, took suo motu cognisance of controversial remarks.

The SC has directed an inquiry into the divisive statements and ordered the Allahabad High Court to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

“The details and particulars have been called from the High Court, and the matter is under consideration,” remarked the Supreme Court.

A prior PIL plea is pending before the Allahabad HC before the Allahabad HC motion submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General by 55 MPs seeking the impeachment of Justice Yadav over the speech.