PIL seeking sealing of Gyanvapi premises dismissed as withdrawn by Allahabad HC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th August 2023 2:42 pm IST
Gyanvapi mosque

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, dismissed as withdrawn a PIL seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to seal the entire Gyanvapi premises without affecting the ASI survey order of the Varanasi court.

BookMyMBBS

The court dismissed the petition as withdrawn when petitioner counsel made a prayer to approach the appropriate forum as per law and file an application for the reliefs claimed in the PIL.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order.

MS Education Academy

The PIL was filed on Wednesday last before the court seeking directions to the state government and district administration to seal the entire Gyanvapi mosque without affecting the ASI survey.

The petition was filed by Jitender Singh “Visen”, Rakhi Singh and others.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th August 2023 2:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button