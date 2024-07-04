Video: Pillion rider killed as bike crashes into pedestrian in Telangana

The incident occurred when the victim, Shravan, riding as a pillion passenger on a bike with a friend, collided with a pedestrian crossing the road.

Gajwel-Pragnapur road accident captured on CCTV footage

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old teenager died, whereas two others were injured in a road accident in Gajwel- Pragnapur which was caught on CCTV footage.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the victim, Shravan, riding as a pillion passenger on a bike with a friend, collided with a pedestrian crossing the road. The force of the collision threw Shravan onto the road divider, causing severe head injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency medical care, but succumbed to his injuries.

The accident also left both the bike rider and the pedestrian injured. They are currently receiving medical care and are reported to be in stable condition.

