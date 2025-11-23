Pilot accused of sexual assault by crew member, booked

Hyderabad: A case was registered against the pilot of a chartered flight here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member in a hotel in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday.

Though the incident occurred in Bengaluru on November 18, she lodged a complaint at Begumpet Police Station in the city, after which a ‘Zero FIR’ (an FIR registered irrespective of place of crime) was registered under relevant sections of BNS, they said.

“After returning to Hyderabad, the crew member reported the incident here and we registered a case and it was transferred to Halasuru police station in Bengaluru. They are investigating the case,” a police official at Begumpet Police Station said.