‘Pilot ke gaddaron ko…’ slogans raised against MLA in Rajasthan

Published: 22nd September 2023 7:23 pm IST
Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot.

Jaipur: Supporters of Sachin Pilot have raised slogans against the Sawai Madhopur MLA and Chief Minister Advisor Danish Abrar in Rajasthan.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The video shows the supporters of Sachin Pilot raising slogans against Danish. The video is from the annual function of the Lord Devnarayan Temple of the Gurjar community which was organised on Thursday in Sawai Madhopur. 



Danish was invited by the Gurjar community as the chief guest. As soon as he reached, the supporters of Sachin Pilot created ruckus. He reached the stage amidst sloganeering. However, Danish remained calm amid sloganeering while sitting on the stage.

Meanwhile, the senior community members intervened which pacified the situation but Danish left the venue soon.

Danish once was considered to be close to Pilot but later he joined the Gehlot’s camp. 

Tags
