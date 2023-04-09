Raj: Pilot to fast against Gehlot govt’s inaction on corruption during BJP rule

Jaipur: Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said he will observe a day-long fast here demanding action against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government.

The former deputy chief minister said he and other Congress leaders had raised the issue of corruption by the then BJP government when they were in Opposition and had promised to take action after the grand old party is voted to power.

No action was taken and to press for the demand, I will observe a day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11, Pilot told reporters at a press conference.

He said he has apprised the district administration about his plans.

The 45-year-old politician has requested that the Gehlot administration investigate the alleged corruption of the previous BJP administration led by Vasundhara Raje.

Pilot stated that it was critical to reassure the public that the Congress administration was following through on its pledges and commitments made prior to the 2018 assembly elections. He said that the government had done little to combat the excise mafia, illicit mining, land encroachment, and the Lalit Modi affidavit issue.

Pilot showed old tapes of Gehlot accusing Raje of corruption and misrule and questioned why he had not launched a probe or inquiry into these allegations. He said that the Congress government had proof against the previous BJP administration but had not acted on it.