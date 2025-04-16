Pink book won’t matter as BRS won’t come to power: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Responding to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha’s ‘pink book’ warning to leaders of the ruling Congress and officials, IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu said that it would make no difference in which book they write the names, as he felt BRS wouldn’t be able to come to power to take revenge.

He made these comments during a chit-chat with the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, April 16.

Kavitha had warned during a party workers’ meeting in Banswada on Tuesday, that the names of those harassing BRS workers would be written in the ‘Pink Book’ and none of those whose names will be registered in the Pink Book would be spared if BRS came to power.

Taking about the Kancha Gachibowli land issue on which the Supreme Court raised questions, he said that the state government would follow the directions of the top court, and will effectively present the state government’s case before it.

Noting that it was the Supreme Court which had ruled that the 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli belonged to the state government, he said that certain vested interests spread fake propaganda using doctored pictures and videos to mislead the people.

He said that initially, even the Union ministers from Telangana had posted the doctored videos and pictures on their social media accounts, but later deleted them. He felt Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have commented on the Kancha Gachibowli issue after watching those posts of BJP leaders.

Blaming BRS and BJP for conspiring against the state government, he made it clear that if people uttered whatever they wanted to on the issue, it will not be tolerated.

He assured that lakhs of jobs will be created in the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli once companies establish their offices there.

Talking about the names of Gandhi scions being lodged in the CBI charge-sheet in the National Herald case, Babu said that the Gandhis didn’t have any need to perpetrate money laundering, as they were wealthy by birth.