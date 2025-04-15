Telangana: Kavitha’s ‘Pink Book’ threat to those harassing BRS workers

Hyderabad: After Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh’s ‘Red Book’ in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, it will be the ‘Pink Book’ of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha in Telangana.

She warned leaders of ruling Congress and officials harassing BRS workers, saying their names would be written in the ‘Pink Book’ .

“Those who are harassing will not be spared. Their names will be noted in the Pink Book,” she said at a meeting of BRS workers in Banswada in Nizamabad district on Tuesday.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), also remarked that she is a ‘rowdy type’. “KCR may be a good person, but I am a rowdy type,” she said amid cheers by party cadres.

The member of Telangana Legislative Council made it clear that there is no question of sparing anyone harassing the party workers.

“I will not forgive those who troubled you and took you to police stations. There will be a Pink Book. Names will be written in that book. They may be leaders or officials. We will not let go of anyone,” she said.

Kavitha claimed that when BRS was in power, it did not commit any excesses. She made it clear that BRS leaders will not be cowed down by those threatening them.

The BRS leader’s ‘Pink Book’ warning is akin to the ‘Red Book’ of TDP leader and present Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh.

During the campaign for last year’s elections in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh was seen displaying ‘Red Book’ at every public meeting, claiming that it had the names of all the police officials who were following then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s direction to target him, his father Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders.

He had stated that once the TDP comes to power, it will give back to the officials what they did to the TDP leaders over the last five years.

YSR Congress Party, which lost power to TDP-led NDA, is now accusing the ruling coalition of targeting those named in the ‘Red Book’.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has remarked that the coalition government is following the ‘Red Book’ constitution.