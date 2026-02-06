Pixel 10a is coming to India on Feb 18 and Google’s offering a mystery deal

Google has put an end to months of speculation, confirming that the Pixel 10a will be available for pre-order in India starting February 18.

Breaking from its usual mid-year launch pattern, the tech giant is bringing its latest A-series phone to market earlier than expected this year.

There’s a catch for those eager to get their hands on one. Google is sweetening the deal for early birds who register on the Google Store by February 13 at 1:29 pm will receive a special offer via email once pre-orders go live.

The company is keeping quiet about what exactly that offer entails, leaving buyers guessing for now.

What’s new and what’s not

If you’re expecting a dramatic overhaul, you might be disappointed. The Pixel 10a stays largely faithful to the Pixel 9a blueprint, with the same signature metal frame, familiar display and dual cameras on the back. The only visual tweak is that the camera module sits more flush with the body this time around.

Under the hood, it’s more of the same story. Leaks suggest Google is sticking with the Tensor G4 processor, the same chip that powered the Pixel 9a.

The one genuine upgrade comes in the display department. The screen brightness is tipped to hit 2,000 nits, which is a solid bump from the Pixel 9a’s 1,800 nits. That means better visibility in harsh sunlight.

Spec-wise, the Pixel 10a is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ plastic AMOLED display with both 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide and a 13MP front-facing camera.

Storage options will reportedly come in 128GB and 256GB variants, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Battery-wise, Google is going big with a 5,100mAh cell to keep things running all day.

Pricing and colors

The mid-range contender is set to launch in four shades: Obsidian, Lavender, Berry, and Fog, giving buyers some vibrant options to choose from.

In Europe, the base 128GB model is priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs 58,000), while the 256GB variant could go for EUR 649 (around Rs 69,000). Indian pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but these figures give a rough idea of what to expect.

Like its predecessors, the Pixel 10a will come with Google’s promise of seven years of software and security updates, a compelling reason to consider it if you’re planning to hold onto your phone for the long haul.

With specs staying largely the same, it’s clear Google is banking on camera performance, software support and AI features rather than flashy hardware upgrades. Whether that’s enough to win over buyers remains to be seen.