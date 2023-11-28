Piyush Goyal exudes confidence in BJP’s victory in Telangana

Warangal: Ahead of the elections in Telangana, Union Minister Piyush Goyal exuded confidence in BJP, saying his party is going to win the elections and a leader from the backward community of BJP will become Chief Minister of the state.

Goyal also said that once the BJP comes to power, corruption, appeasement politics, and nepotism will be ended in the state.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 30.

“With the kind of response, I have seen here in Warangal, I am sure that the BJP is going to win all three seats in Warangal and with the blessing of PM Modi, a backward community Chief Minister from BJP will take oath in Telangana, said Goyal while speaking to ANI in Warangal.

“BJP will win in Telangana and after winning the double engine government will leave no stone unturned in making the state developed… BJP will defeat BRS and Congress and form government here. BJP will end corruption, appeasement politics here and will establish good governance here,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Karimnagar, alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress have a ‘secret understanding’ adding that any vote for Congress will go to the BRS. He also urged the people of Telangana to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections.

“Give a huge majority to our candidate, Etala Rajender so that we can send a clear message to Chandrasekhar Rao. The BRS should not get candidates in the next elections,” said Amit Shah.