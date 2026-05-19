Hyderabad: Actor Aamir Khan has revealed that the second half of his blockbuster film PK was changed just before the movie released in theatres. Even though the film became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema, Aamir said he and director Rajkumar Hirani were not fully happy with the final version.

In a recent interview with Variety India, Aamir shared that the original script of PK had a different second half. However, the makers decided to rewrite it after noticing similarities in themes with OMG – Oh My God!, which had released earlier.

Why PK’s second half was changed

Speaking about the changes, Aamir said the plot of PK was completely different because it revolved around an alien character. Still, some themes connected to religion and faith felt similar to OMG.

Aamir said, “The plot was totally different, because here there is an alien, and it’s all totally different, but some of the themes were similar. Raju was very adamant that we must change our second half, and we did.”

He also admitted that both he and Hirani were unsure about the final outcome before release.

“Before the release, Raju and I discussed how we were not totally happy with the film, but how this was the best we could have done. Luckily, the film worked, and it was a big success,” Aamir added.

Aamir Khan on handling film failures

During the same interview, Aamir also spoke openly about how he deals with box office failures. According to him, the first step is accepting when a film does not work.

“The first thing I do is accept it. It’s very important to accept what has happened. If a film doesn’t work, the bottom line is simple, that it didn’t work,” he said.

Aamir explained that he studies audience reactions carefully and discusses films deeply with directors before release to understand whether they achieved their original vision.

About PK

Released in 2014, PK starred Aamir Khan alongside Anushka Sharma. The film became a massive commercial success and was widely discussed for its satirical take on religion and blind faith. The movie also featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt.