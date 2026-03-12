PL Srinivas appointed Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson

In 2024, Srinivas and his daughter PL Alekhya joined the Telangana BJP after resigning from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, March 11 appointed PL Srinivas as its new spokesperson.

According to the saffron party, Srinivas has experience in public relations and is well-versed with Telangana’s socio-political landscape. Following his appointment, the spokesperson extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao.

In a statement, Srinivas said he would strive to uphold the party’s values and convey its policies to the public.

In 2024, Srinivas and his daughter, PL Alekhya, joined the Telangana BJP after resigning from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

