Plain-clothed cops check cash, freebie distribution as Telangana poll campaign ends

Hyderabad: With just hours left for the polling process to begin, the police are now focusing on keeping a check on illegal distribution of money and freebies by candidates.

Policemen dressed in plain clothes are moving in localities to apprehend any person carrying cash illegally for distribution among the voters to influence the polling exercise.

There have been reports of tussle between candidates and parties over money distribution among voters in constituencies where there is likely to be a tight contest. At Medchal constituency, local Congress leaders caught a woman who was carrying cash in a bag and alleged she was distributing the money among locals. A similar case was reported from Borabanda where a man was caught carrying cash by local people.

Police in Hyderabad are alert in Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Musheerabad, Khairatabad and Goshamahal constituencies. A tight contest is on the cards in these constituencies and police suspect distribution of cash and other goodies here.

The police have appealed to the people to inform them about distribution of cash or other freebies among the voters and assured to keep the identity of the informants confidential.