Plan to construct four-lane tunnel road under KBR Park

Hyderabad: The GHMC has an ambitious plan to solve the traffic problems of the city. The civic body has a plan to construct an underground tunnel road under KBR Park.

The tunnel road will be constructed 100 feet (30 yards) below the ground without damaging the ecosystem of KBR Park.

If the plan materializes, this tunnel road will be the second largest in the country.

The civic body has recently issued a tender notification to review the feasibility of the project. The pre-bid meeting was attended by three bidders. One of them will be selected on the basis of their previous experience and qualification. They are expected to submit their formal bids by May 2.

The 6.30 km tunnel road will connect Jubilee Hills road number 45 and Banjara Hills road number 12. The project is expected to cost nearly Rs. 5000 crore. The real cost of the project can only be assessed after receiving a feasibility study report.