Plan to slash prices of heart, diabetes and cancer medicines

Hyderabad: The central government has a plan to reduce the prices of long term medicines particularly used for heart diabetes and cancer. The reductions are likely to be announced on August 15.

According to sources, the central government initiative is likely to give relief to diabetes, cancer, and heart patients.

Currently, the number of medicines prices of which have been fixed is 355 and soon the new medicines shall be added to the list.

The central government is consulting the officials and medical experts to review which medicines are popularly prescribed by doctors for treating diabetes, cancer, and heart diseases.

The government is planning to increase the number of medicines stated in the list of 2015.

The central government is in favor of reducing the prices of such popular medicines with immediate effect.

Instructions were issued to keep the list ready by the beginning of the next month in order not to have any hurdles in the announcement of the new list on August 15.