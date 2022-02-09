Planning to study abroad? Attend IDP Hyderabad’s education fair

Hyderabad: IDP Hyderabad is going to conduct a virtual education fair for the students who are planning to study abroad. The fair is scheduled to be held on February 10, 11, 12, 13, and 19.

The schedule of the fair is as follow:

Country Event date Event time Ireland February 10 2:00-5:00 p.m. United Kingdom February 11 1:00-5:30 p.m. United States February 12 12:00-6:00 p.m. Canada February 13 11:30-5:00 p.m. New Zealand February 19 11:00-3:00 p.m.

During the event, students can interact with world-class institutions’ representatives from the comfort of their homes. The discussion will be held on eligibility criteria, scholarships, and post-study work opportunities. Students can also submit applications on the spot.

To register for the event, students can visit the official website of IDP (click here).

For further details, students can contact cellphone numbers 040-44118888 or 040-44208888

IDP Hyderabad

IDP Hyderabad is one of the branch offices of IDP Education Limited which is an international education organization that provides service to students who want to study in Australia, New Zealand, the USA, the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and Canada.

The organization has over 120 offices in over 30 countries. It has over 800 leading partner institutions.