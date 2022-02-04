Plans to conduct nationwide census in Afghanistan

Kabul: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan is planning to a launch nationwide census, as there is no exact information on the country’s population, the media reported.

“We have finalised a draft and presented it to the cabinet. We are looking for support and the means to conduct the census. Maybe the foreign donors will help, then we will launch the census,” TOLO News quoted Faqir Mohammad Ziar, head of the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA), as saying on Thursday.

According to the NSIA, some technical equipment related to the national electronic identity cards was looted during the collapse of the former government in August last year.

The electronic identity cards are being issued in 19 out of 34 provinces currently.

Ziar said that will be some changes in the design of the national electronic identity cards, including the name of the Islamic Emirate.

However, the NSIA, pledged that efforts are underway to extend the distribution of national electronic identity cards.

Over six million people have received the electronic identity cards, according to the NSIA.

“While there are problems everywhere and financial facilities are restricted, we are trying to provide the grounds for the citizens to get national electronic identity cards in nearby centres” said Haseebullah Mowhid, deputy of NSIA.