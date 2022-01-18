PlayStation 5 may soon be able to run older PS 3 games

New Delhi: Sony PlayStation 3 games may soon be playable directly on PlayStation 5 consoles, as the titles begin to appear on the PS5 Store.

According IGN, the PS3 game Dead or Alive 5 briefly listed a display price of 7.99 pounds, where it previously redirected users to the PlayStation Now version of the game.

The PS3’s Bejeweled and Prince of Persia series’ The Forgotten Sands and The Two Thrones. All of these games are listed with their respective price tag. However, users are not able to purchase these PS3 titles from the PS5 store at the moment.

Sony recently announced that its newest generation game console, PlayStation5 (PS5), has sold through more than 13 million units globally since its launch.

The company said that it had managed to sell 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March 31 last year.

In its earnings report, the company had revealed that PlayStation Plus has 47.7 million subscribers globally, a 14.7 per cent increase (year on year).

According to multiple media reports, the stock of Sony PlayStation 5 will continue to be very limited due to chip shortage.

Sony has been struggling to maintain the supply of the PS5 consoles.