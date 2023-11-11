Plea in HC challenges Congress nomination of NRI candidate for Telangana polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court is hearing a case with far-reaching implications on the electoral eligibility of non-resident Indians (NRIs), with spotlight on Palakurthy Assembly constituency, where Congress nominee Mamidala Yashaswini’s eligibility to vote and contest elections is under scrutiny due to her NRI status.

The crux of the petition against Yashaswini is her prolonged absence from India. According to the petition, Congress candidate did not live in India for more than five months over the last five years and it violates the residency requirements for voters and candidates in elections.

Also Read NRI Jhansi Reddy secures Congress ticket for daughter-in-law Yeshaswani

The case is being heard by a bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar. The bench directed the petitioner to secure details of the draft of the revised electoral list and the date on which the final electoral list was published and the matter was adjourned on November 15.

“The petitioner contended that Yashaswini was an NRI and did not surrender her elector’s photo identity card to the election authorities by virtue of being an NRI. Petitioner’s counsel informed the bench that the petitioner complained to the Election Commission of India requesting it to delete her name from the voters list,” reported The Hindu.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe said the petitioner moved the High Court as the election authorities did not respond to his complaint.