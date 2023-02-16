Plea moved in Supreme Court citing ‘hate speech against Hindus’

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court citing some recent instances of “hate speeches, utterances and statements” made against Hindus and Hindu religion by members of Muslim and Christian community, including call for “Sar Tan se Juda” (beheading).

The application has been filed through advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain after taking the court’s permission. The application said: “On multiple occasions, Muslim mobs have brought out processions in which they can be heard calling for beheading (‘Sar Tan se Juda’) and after such calls, actual incidents of beheading have taken place.”

The plea said the apex court on January 13, permitted the said application with reference to instances of some recent vintage.

The application has been filed by ‘Hindu front for Justice-Trust of Lucknow through its President, Ranjana Agnihotri in a pending petition by journalist Qurban Ali.

The plea filed by Ali alleged hate speeches were made in ‘Dharm Sansad’ organised in Delhi and Haridwar, which resulted in filing of cases and also arrest of the accused.

Agnihotri’s plea said: “The present application is being filed with relevant facts and figures concerning the matter in issue. Some recent instances of hate speeches, utterances and statements made against Hindus and Hindu religion by members of Muslim and Christian community are being placed on record in a summarised form.”

The plea cited several instances including speech by prominent people including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi wherein he was seen at a public rally, saying: “I want to tell the police. Remember this. Yogi will not be the Chief Minister forever. Modi will not remain the Prime Minister forever. When Yogi will go back to his math, when Modi will go to the mountains, then who will come to save you. Remember, we will not forget.”

The application also cited some stand-up comedians namely Munawar Faruqui, Alexander Babu, Surleen Kaur etc., claiming they blatantly made crass and insulting jokes on Hindu gods and Hindu religion.

The plea further alleged, “the buck does not stop here when it comes to blatant hatred against Hindus. Even songs of ‘Qawwalis’ have been made inciting hatred against Hindus and calling upon Muslims to kill Hindus”.

The plea alleged that it is pertinent to mention that a movement to convert Hindus is going on in the whole of India by Muslims and Christian missionaries. “Owing to poverty and giving allurement they take advantage mostly of SC/ST Hindus and unethically convert them to Christianity. It is not out of place to mention that in Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, state of Odisha and other places in India, the Christian missionaries are trying to convert the innocent Hindus taking advantage of the situation,” it alleged.