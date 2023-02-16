‘Please Go Home’: IT company shuts desktops after office hours

How will you like when your office tells you to stop working post your shift hours? Wonderful right? Well, this is exactly what Madhya Pradesh-based software company called SoftFrid tells its employees who are found working overtime.

The company has installed software that freezes the system and flashes a message asking its employee to go home.

Sharing more about this on LinkedIn, its HR Tanvi Khandelwal said that the company believes in maintaining a balance in professional and personal life.

“This is not a promotional or imaginary post. This is the reality of our office.!! SoftGrid Computers. My employer supports #WorkLifeBalance. They put this special reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning,” her post read.

SoftGrid Computer employees are not answerable to work-related calls or emails after they have logged out.

“No more calls and mails outside of business hours. Isn’t this fantastic? So, I think if you are working in this type of culture, you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood,” Khandelwal added.

Ever since Khandelwal shared the post on LinkedIn, it has had 3.2 lakh reactions and 9,070 reports.