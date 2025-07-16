Plots, flats, luxury cars seized in DA case against retd Telangana irrigation official

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed multiple flats, commercial buildings, agricultural land, and residential plots, etc., while investigating a disproportionate assets case against retired Engineer-in-Chief of the Telangana Irrigation Department, Muralidhar Rao.

A case was registered against the official for having acquired these assets by indulging in unlawful practices and by dubious means during his service.

Searches were conducted at the house of the officer and 11 other places, unearthing several properties, including a villa in Kondapur, one flat in Banjara Hills, one flat in Yousufguda, one flat in Begumpet and one flat in Kokapet.

Other properties that had been acquired by the official by abusing his official position include a commercial building in Karimnagar, another in Hyderabad, one apartment in Kodad, one solar power project of 2KW in Zaheerabad and one apartment under construction at Warangal.

Further, 11 acres of agricultural land, four residential prime open plots in Hyderabad, 6500 square yards of land in Mokila, three four-wheelers, including a Mercedes Benz car, gold ornaments and bank deposits have also been uncovered by the ACB officials.

Muralidhar Rao has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody at the Chanchalguda Jail. Further investigation is underway.

Rao served an extended tenure of over 13 years with the Irrigation Department, including during the KCR government’s tenure and faces allegations of involvement in massive corruption scandals, particularly relating to high-profile projects such as the Kaleshwaram and Medigadda irrigation projects.

He was previously questioned by the Justice PC Ghose Commission regarding irregularities in these projects.